Chances are, you and your marketing team have had your world turned upside-down due to Covid-19. But although you may have had to adjust to remote work, there are some ways to make your “new normal” more productive and efficient. Let’s go over 7 tips for productive remote marketing so you can get back to killing your marketing efforts no matter where you are.

#1 Set Up Your Workspace

Distractions are an all-day affair at home, and it’s hard to stay focused when you’re right in the middle of all the action. From kids eating snacks and watching cartoons to dogs barking at passing cars, you really can’t get a break. That’s why it’s important to find a workspace that allows you to get away as much as possible. Your dedicated office space will allow you to focus on work, stay in a daily routine, and communicate effectively with your colleagues or clients without distractions.

That being said, it’s impossible to eliminate every distraction when you work remotely. So, don’t be too hard on yourself (or on the kids or the barking dog). Most people understand that these times are difficult and will cut you a little slack if the occasional distraction happens, so don’t let it get you flustered.

#2 Stick To A Schedule

Take a look at your work duties and create a feasible schedule that helps you reach your goals. Make sure to prioritize the more urgent items on your to-do list. Then, incorporate break time (lunch break, water break, etc.) to give your brain the rest that it needs to lead to more productive work. Then, input your schedule (work hours versus off time) on your Outlook calendar and share it with your colleagues. This proactive communication will keep you from straying from your schedule.

#3 Communicate With Your Team

Speaking of communication, there’s no such thing as too much of it, especially when it comes to remote work. You’re already removed from the typical work environment — one in which you would be able to lean over your desk and ask a colleague a question or add your opinion to an ongoing discussion. Now, you find yourself on the periphery of the goings-on of the business, which is to be expected if you’re not physically near your team. To fix this issue, communicate frequently with your colleagues. Use video conferencing or pick up the phone and call, but resist the urge to email and text your way through the workday. So much is lost in written interaction. Keep that vital connection with colleagues alive, even if it takes more work.

#4 Rehash Your Marketing Strategy

Because of all the unexpected twists and turns, your 2020 marketing strategy has probably needed a few tweaks (if not a complete overhaul). Instead of just charging forward, spend some time conferencing with your team about what needs to change in order to be more effective. How have your roles or duties changed? What are the next steps for implementing the strategy? What aspects of the strategy need to be changed to meet new challenges? These questions and more must be discussed and firmly decided upon before a marketing team can move forward effectively.

#5 Schedule a Daily Check-In Meeting

If you’re leading a marketing team, consider scheduling daily check-in meetings to start the day. In these meetings, you and your team can get on the same page by confirming the day’s goals, priorities, and obstacles and troubleshooting any issues that have arisen over the past couple of days. Not only will you stay connected with daily meetings, but your team will also stay on-task leading to better efficiency and productivity.

#6 Don’t Neglect the Small Talk

Even though you’re not in the same physical location as your team members, it’s still important to keep the fun alive. The interactions that would take place at work — the jokes, the banter, the socialization — can still take place when you’re working remotely, albeit in different ways. For the sake of levity, schedule a short meeting where everyone can talk, vent, joke about their day. Host a happy hour on Zoom on Friday night after the workweek is over. Start a contest, like the best work meme or GIF or this week’s funniest distraction.

#7 Celebrate

It’s hard to be positive when the news spouts fearful pandemic predictions and you’re all alone in your home office. That’s why it’s so important to celebrate you and your team’s wins, no matter if they’re big or small. When you’ve reached a goal or milestone, celebrate! This focus on positivity is essential no matter where you work, but especially when we feel alone.

The Bottom Line

It may be a hard adjustment, but it’s all about perspective. If we can approach remote marketing with positivity and take advantage of the tools that will keep us connected, we can still reach our goals.